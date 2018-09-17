3 CT cyclists to raise funds for toddler in need of cochlear implants

-
State argues for Courtney Pieters’s killer to get life in prisonLocal
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxesBusiness
-
Case opened against DAFF deputy DG Siphokazi NdudaneLocal
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortageBusiness
-
Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unitBusiness
-
Gauteng residents urged to keep cool amid heat waveLocal
Popular Topics
-
State argues for Courtney Pieters’s killer to get life in prisonLocal
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxesBusiness
-
Case opened against DAFF deputy DG Siphokazi NdudaneLocal
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortageBusiness
-
Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unitBusiness
-
Gauteng residents urged to keep cool amid heat waveLocal
Popular Topics
-
Bloemfontein Celtic duo Komphela, Ndengane win PSL monthly awardsSport
-
[WATCH] Fans storm City v Chiefs game at half-timeSport
-
'You come here for the last time,' Leopards' chairperson warns ref after lossSport
-
Kolisi: Boks eager to build on Wellington winSport
-
PSL Wrap: Chiefs, Chippa register first winsSport
-
Ref leaves CT City's Benni McCarthy fuming after Kaizer Chiefs defeatSport
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The ‘hidden curriculum’ for children in SAOpinion
-
Fans raise concerns over Lauryn Hill concert in SALifestyle
-
5 things to watch for on Emmys nightLifestyle
-
British artist crafts new portraits from old technologyLifestyle
-
Paul McCartney scores US No 1 after nearly 4 decadesLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' battles with 'Handmaid's Tale' for Emmys gloryLifestyle
-
Ashley Graham wants to change beauty perceptionsLifestyle
-
Soon-Yi Previn accuses Mia Farrow of taking advantage of MeToo movementLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Inspired and inspiring womenLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust himPolitics
-
'Cosatu still a force to be reckoned with'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premierPolitics
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meetingPolitics
-
ANC, membership numbers & new leadership tops Cosatu congress agendaPolitics
-
Madikizela questions Maimane's move to be DA candidate for WC premierPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[FACT CHECK] Are there 11 million undocumented migrants in SA?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Does SA have a microplastics problem? Our research says yesOpinion
-
[OP-ED] Surplus food: A weapon against hunger and climate changeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA citizens lose out as politicians play havoc with coalitionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] ‘Fake food’ in SA: myths, misinformation and not enough dataOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa won’t become less violent until it’s more equalOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortageBusiness
-
Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unitBusiness
-
Amcu, Solidarity sign 3-year wage deal with Anglo Gold AshantiLocal
-
DA to question Ramaphosa over R370bn Chinese loanLocal
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at riskBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your accountBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 38°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
3 CT cyclists to raise funds for toddler in need of cochlear implants
The Miles for Mia campaign will commence in just under two weeks - a few days after Mia Lotz’s second birthday.
CAPE TOWN - Three cyclists plan on riding from Cape Town to George in order to raise funds for a toddler who's in need of cochlear implants.
The Miles for Mia campaign will commence in just under two weeks - a few days after Mia Lotz’s second birthday.
The three men will cycle from Durbanville with the aim of trying to make a difference in little Mia's life who's deaf in both ears.
Rudolph Maree, who's one of the cyclists, says they're training hard ahead of the journey which is for a good cause.
“We do it with a smile on our faces. It’s such an amazing thing to be part of this journey for me because I think we will always be able to look back on this and say we played a small role in her hearing again. In fact, I think it’s absolutely priceless.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him2 hours ago
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children13 hours ago
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies12 hours ago
-
‘Maimane becoming WC premier is oddest intervention’2 hours ago
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk7 hours ago
-
Cash-heist suspect Velile Present & co-accused get bail2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.