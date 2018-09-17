3 CT cyclists to raise funds for toddler in need of cochlear implants

The Miles for Mia campaign will commence in just under two weeks - a few days after Mia Lotz’s second birthday.

CAPE TOWN - Three cyclists plan on riding from Cape Town to George in order to raise funds for a toddler who's in need of cochlear implants.

The three men will cycle from Durbanville with the aim of trying to make a difference in little Mia's life who's deaf in both ears.

Rudolph Maree, who's one of the cyclists, says they're training hard ahead of the journey which is for a good cause.

“We do it with a smile on our faces. It’s such an amazing thing to be part of this journey for me because I think we will always be able to look back on this and say we played a small role in her hearing again. In fact, I think it’s absolutely priceless.”

