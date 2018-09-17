2 parents arrested after 4 children die in Alexandra shack fire
It is understood that the children were home alone when the fire started from a heater that was left on.
JOHANNESBURG - Four children from the same family have died in a shack fire in Alexandra, in northern Johannesburg.
Police say one child died in Sunday’s blaze and the other three succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
The three siblings and their cousin were between the ages of 3 and 7.
It is understood that they were home alone when the fire started from a heater that was left on.
A case of child neglect has been opened against the two mothers.
The police’s Kay Makhubele says: “An inquest docket has been opened and we’ve also opened a case of child neglect, where two parents were arrested. They will be appearing in court soon to face charges of child neglect.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
