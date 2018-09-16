Woman killed in Mandela informal settlement fire in Hout Bay
It's understood the blaze broke out in the area shortly after midnight.
CAPE TOWN – Residents are combing through the Mandela informal settlement following a fire that left one woman dead in Hout Bay.
It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.
The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne says, “The city’s Fire and Rescue responded to fire in Mandela Park around 1 am this morning where we had one adult female who sustained fatal burns.
“No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire in undetermined at this time.”
