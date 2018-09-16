University of Zululand student killed allegedly by roommate

The suspect then was assaulted by a mob of students after the incident and he has sustained some serious injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - A student from the University of Zululand has been killed reportedly by his roommate after an argument broke out between the two of them on Sunday.

Police say the reason behind their argument is unknown at this stage.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said: “He has been arrested while a police guard is in hospital.”