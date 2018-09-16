University of Zululand student killed allegedly by roommate
Local
The suspect then was assaulted by a mob of students after the incident and he has sustained some serious injuries.
JOHANNESBURG - A student from the University of Zululand has been killed reportedly by his roommate after an argument broke out between the two of them on Sunday.
The suspect was assaulted by a mob of students after the incident and he has sustained some serious injuries.
Police say the reason behind their argument is unknown at this stage.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said: “He has been arrested while a police guard is in hospital.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.