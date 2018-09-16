United hit Watford with devastating one-two

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

United hit Watford with devastating one-two

Despite the victory, United will be disappointed they allowed Watford back into a match that appeared won when Smalling’s goal went in.

Manchester United players huddle together to celebrate Chris Smalling's goal against Watford on 15 September 2018. United won the match 2-1. Picture: Facebook
Manchester United players huddle together to celebrate Chris Smalling's goal against Watford on 15 September 2018. United won the match 2-1. Picture: Facebook
2 hours ago

LONDON – Two goals in a devastating three-minute burst from Manchester United set up a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, ending the home side’s perfect start to the season.

United, who had Nemanja Matic sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time, had an early effort from Alexis Sanchez disallowed for offside but soon took command via a scrappy 35th-minute effort from Romelu Lukaku and a superb left-foot volley from Chris Smalling three minutes later.

Smalling took Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown on his chest, swivelled and fired a superb left-foot volley past a bemused Ben Foster, who then saved well from Paul Pogba as United threatened to overrun the home side.

A fierce shot from Andre Gray on 65 minutes, following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cut-back, ignited the second half but United held on with David de Gea saving impressively from Christian Kabasele’s header in the final seconds.

Despite the victory, United will be disappointed they allowed Watford back into a match that appeared won when Smalling’s goal went in.

“Credit to Watford,” said Lukaku. “We were too sloppy but it’s another win and we have to keep going. We had to try and score a third but we were sloppy, we have to look again at the images.”

United manager Jose Mourinho paid tribute to Lukaku.

“I think this last Romelu Lukaku tackle as a right back shows everything. I think he is the image of the team, a team that played very well in long periods in the first half.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA