Uncertainty over when DA will announce WC premier candidate

The DA has at the same time confirmed Maimane has thrown his own name into the hat for the position.

FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: EWN.
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: EWN.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's not yet clear when the Democratic Alliance (DA) will announce its Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was meant to make the announcement earlier on Sunday, however, a statement was released on Saturday saying the announcement had been postponed to later this week.

The party has at the same time confirmed Maimane has thrown his own name into the hat for the position.

Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams has reiterated the DA leader has not yet reached a final decision and is still considering the matter.

“His key consideration is what is best for the DA and what is best for the residence of the Western Cape.”

Adams says extensive talks between Maimane and party structures are underway.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Member of Parliament David Maynier are all vying for the post.

Madikizela says while constitutionally, it is Maimane's right to stand for the premiership, he questioned whether this was in the interest of the party.

