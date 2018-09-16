Third firefighter killed in Joburg building blaze laid to rest
Mduduzi Ndlovu died after he and a colleague were trapped on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.
JOHANNESBURG - A third firefighter who died while battling a blaze at Johannesburg’s Lisbon Building has been laid to rest in his hometown in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Mduduzi Ndlovu died after he and a colleague were trapped on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.
His colleagues Khathutshelo Muedi was buried on Saturday while Simphiwe Moropane was laid to rest on Friday.
Johannesburg emergency service’s Robert Mulaudzi says government officials, community members and firefighters came out to pay their last respects to Ndlovu.
“Firefighters from various municipalities across the country were also in attendance. Today we're just honouring and recognising the contribution Ndlovu rendered to the City of Johannesburg.”
GALLERY: JHB firefighters bid farewell to 3 fallen colleagues
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
Solidarity says Sasol plant in Sasolburg run illegally
-
EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned
-
Police don't suspect political motive in murder of IFP's Mazibuko
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
-
SABC woes: Chickens are coming home to roost
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.