Third firefighter killed in Joburg building blaze laid to rest

Mduduzi Ndlovu died after he and a colleague were trapped on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.

Mduduzi Ndlovu, Khathutshelo Muedi and Simphiwe Moropana died while battling a fire at a Johannesburg building. Picture: @CityofJoburgEMS/Twitter.
Mduduzi Ndlovu, Khathutshelo Muedi and Simphiwe Moropana died while battling a fire at a Johannesburg building. Picture: @CityofJoburgEMS/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A third firefighter who died while battling a blaze at Johannesburg’s Lisbon Building has been laid to rest in his hometown in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Mduduzi Ndlovu died after he and a colleague were trapped on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.

His colleagues Khathutshelo Muedi was buried on Saturday while Simphiwe Moropane was laid to rest on Friday.

Johannesburg emergency service’s Robert Mulaudzi says government officials, community members and firefighters came out to pay their last respects to Ndlovu.

“Firefighters from various municipalities across the country were also in attendance. Today we're just honouring and recognising the contribution Ndlovu rendered to the City of Johannesburg.”

