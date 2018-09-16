Solidarity says Sasol plant in Sasolburg run illegally
Trade union Solidarity says the company deployed staff that do not have the necessary clearances and certifications to work on there.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidary says the Sasol steam plant in Sasolburg is being run illegally.
This comes after union members in Sasolburg joined striking workers’ in Mpumalanga in response to Sasol's employee share ownership plan that excludes white workers.
The union's Dirk Hermann says that the plant should have been shut down on Saturday morning but it continued with operations.
He says the company deployed staff that do not have the necessary clearances and certifications to work on there.
“Nobody that can run that plant is legally at work at this stage, Sasol is still running the plant and Solidarity has written to the Department of Labour. We believe it can have huge risks for the rest of Sasolburg as well.”
