SABC woes: Chickens are coming home to roost

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

SABC woes: Chickens are coming home to roost

The public broadcaster announced cost costing measures which include addressing the high wage bill which its described as unsustainable.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has warned any interference with how the board exercises its powers in operational and labour matters would be a contravention of the law.

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule said the party will not allow the implementation of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act at the SABC.

The public broadcaster announced cost costing measures which include addressing the high wage bill which its described as unsustainable.

The board says its inherited an SABC in a financial crisis.

The South African Editors’ Forum's Katy Skinner agrees.

“We understand where this is coming from because there’s been obviously incredible mismanagement of the SABC and now the chickens are coming home to roast in terms of that.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA