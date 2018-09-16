SABC woes: Chickens are coming home to roost
The public broadcaster announced cost costing measures which include addressing the high wage bill which its described as unsustainable.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has warned any interference with how the board exercises its powers in operational and labour matters would be a contravention of the law.
The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule said the party will not allow the implementation of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act at the SABC.
The board says its inherited an SABC in a financial crisis.
The South African Editors’ Forum's Katy Skinner agrees.
“We understand where this is coming from because there’s been obviously incredible mismanagement of the SABC and now the chickens are coming home to roast in terms of that.”
