SAA to reinstates flights to Hong Kong as soon as weather clears
The national carrier says it's decision was informed by bad weather conditions caused by a typhoon.
JOHANNEBSURG – The South African Airways (SAA) says it will reinstate its flights between Hong Kong and Johannesburg as soon as the weather situation improves.
It says for now flights remain cancelled until tomorrow.
The national carrier says it's decision was informed by bad weather conditions caused by a typhoon.
SAA says it will keep its customers updated on any developments.
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali says, “They can also track update through our official social media platforms. There are conditions that are attached to this and there will be advised by the agents as to what options are available to them.
“But the options that are available to them include choosing travel on a future date that is within the framework of public policy that deals with matters of this nature.”
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Cape Town Mayoral candidacy
-
N2 at Houw Hoek Pass closed due to fatal head collision
-
Parents urged to vaccinate children to prevent HPV and cancer
-
SABC woes: Chickens are coming home to roost
-
Sanef slams govt’s reluctance to financially rescue SABC
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 15 September 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.