SAA to reinstates flights to Hong Kong as soon as weather clears

The national carrier says it's decision was informed by bad weather conditions caused by a typhoon.

JOHANNEBSURG – The South African Airways (SAA) says it will reinstate its flights between Hong Kong and Johannesburg as soon as the weather situation improves.

It says for now flights remain cancelled until tomorrow.

SAA says it will keep its customers updated on any developments.

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali says, “They can also track update through our official social media platforms. There are conditions that are attached to this and there will be advised by the agents as to what options are available to them.

“But the options that are available to them include choosing travel on a future date that is within the framework of public policy that deals with matters of this nature.”