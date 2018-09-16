Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
A briefing for the party's premier candidate was due to be made today however it has been postponed.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this article stated that Mmusi Maimane had nominated himself as mayoral candidate Cape Town. This has been corrected to candidate for Western Cape Premier.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reportedly nominated himself as the Western Cape Premier candidate to replace Helen Zille.
A briefing for the party's premier candidate was due to be made on Sunday, however, it has been postponed.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Maimane’s decision is an admission that the da stands little chance to win next year's general elections.
Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says the announcement will be made later this week.
“This is to be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate for the Mayor of the City of Cape Town.”
