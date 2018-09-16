Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Cape Town Mayoral candidacy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Cape Town Mayoral candidacy

A briefing for the party's premier candidate was due to be made today however it has been postponed.

A screengrab of DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: YouTube
A screengrab of DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: YouTube
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reportedly nominated himself as the Western Cape Premier candidate to replace Helen Zille.

A briefing for the party's premier candidate was due to be made on Sunday, however, it has been postponed.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Maimane’s decision is an admission that the da stands little chance to win next year's general elections.

Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says the announcement will be made later this week.

“This is to be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate for the Mayor of the City of Cape Town.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA