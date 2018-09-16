Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting

The Sunday Times is reporting that he's already given reasons to ANC officials as to why he met with former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of damning allegations of a plot to oust the president, the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule will reportedly have to explain himself to the party's national working committee on Monday.

The Sunday Times is reporting that he's already given reasons to ANC officials as to why he met with former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel earlier this month.

The paper alleges the meeting held in secret was aimed at unseating current President Cyril Ramaphosa and was attended by former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and leaders from both the women's and youth leagues.

According to the newspaper, Magashule was told by the party's top six to explain himself in the media after damning claims that he's involved in a plot to oust Ramaphosa.

Now, he will reportedly be asked to clarify his presence at that Durban meeting with Zuma when the ANC's national working committee meets on Monday.

Magashule has admitted he met Zuma at a hotel earlier this month but said he did so in his personal capacity and not as an accomplice to any plot to unseat Ramaphosa.

However, Magashule has revealed that some branches within the party intends to challenge the outcomes of the ANC's elective conference.