Police not looking into IFP’s Zakhele Mazibuko murder as politically motivated

The party's publicity secretary was killed in an ambush on Saturday night between Estcourt and Colenso while on his way from a meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - A delegation from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal is currently visiting the family of slain official Zakhele Mazibuko.

The party's publicity secretary was killed in an ambush on Saturday night between Estcourt and Colenso while on his way from a meeting.

In spite of the party's belief that the killing may have been politically motivated, KwaZulu-Natal police say they are not exploring this option during their investigations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the party says the slow pace of police interventions in curbing political violence is overwhelmingly worrisome.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “The police are always quick to dismiss IFP related killings as political killings and these matters go unresolved. In May, one of our members was killed and up to today, we haven’t received any feedback or progress report while the investigation remains in limbo.”

Mazibuko was travelling with another IFP leader whose identity the party has refused to disclose.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

The police's Thembeka Mbele says police are investigating a murder case.

“At the moment, we’re in the early stages of the investigation and that’s why I emphasise that it’s unknown people in an unknown vehicle. We don’t have the number of the people we are looking for and the motive is unknown for now.”

A delegation from the IPF in the Uthukela District is visiting the Mazibuko family on Sunday afternoon.