Newborns to be moved from Thelle Mogoerane Hospital after 6 deaths
It’s understood the outbreak started in July and has already claimed the lives of at least six newborns at the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health says it will move newborn babies from the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus to other health facilities following an announcement of the Klebsiella outbreak at the institution.
It’s understood the outbreak started in July and has already claimed the lives of at least six newborns at the hospital.
Speaking to the media on Sunday Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi, alongside Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, outlined the measures that the department plans on taking in curbing the spread of the infection to other facilities.
He says neonatal services will no longer be given at the hospital until the outbreak is cleared.
“By moving these babies to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and using Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, it will give us an opportunity to scrub down and decontaminate the environment without any disturbance but also it will help us to deal with the structural problem.”
Motsoaledi says the outbreak was also caused by overcrowding which resulted in the compromise of infection control measures at the hospital.
LISTEN: Update on Klebsiella Pneumonia Outbreak at Thelle Mogoerane hospital
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned
-
‘Gauteng’s pride’ – Vosloorus quintuplets doing well
-
Solidarity says Sasol plant in Sasolburg run illegally
-
Staff at NW school traumatised after teacher killed by pupil
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.