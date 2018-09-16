Newborns to be moved from Thelle Mogoerane Hospital after 6 deaths

It’s understood the outbreak started in July and has already claimed the lives of at least six newborns at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health says it will move newborn babies from the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus to other health facilities following an announcement of the Klebsiella outbreak at the institution.

It’s understood the outbreak started in July and has already claimed the lives of at least six newborns at the hospital.

Speaking to the media on Sunday Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi, alongside Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, outlined the measures that the department plans on taking in curbing the spread of the infection to other facilities.

He says neonatal services will no longer be given at the hospital until the outbreak is cleared.

“By moving these babies to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and using Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, it will give us an opportunity to scrub down and decontaminate the environment without any disturbance but also it will help us to deal with the structural problem.”

Motsoaledi says the outbreak was also caused by overcrowding which resulted in the compromise of infection control measures at the hospital.

LISTEN: Update on Klebsiella Pneumonia Outbreak at Thelle Mogoerane hospital