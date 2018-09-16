N2 at Houw Hoek Pass closed due to fatal head collision
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says the N2 will be closed in both directions until further notice.
CAPE TOWN – Traffic authorities have closed the N2 at Houw Hoek Pass following a fatal head-on collision.
The incident took place during the early hours of this morning.
It's understood some passengers are also being treated for serious injuries.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says the N2 will be closed in both directions until further notice.
“Motorists coming from Cape Town to Hermanus need to take the coastal route from Gordon’s Bay to Claremont or via Villiersdorp to Caledon or vice versa, coming from the Caledon on the N2 to take alternative routes via Villiersdorp to get to Grabouw.”
Popular in Local
-
Parents urged to vaccinate children to prevent HPV and cancer
-
Sanef slams govt’s reluctance to financially rescue SABC
-
Erasmus celebrating ‘best day of his coaching career’ after beating All Blacks
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Police search for girl (4) after KZN hijacking
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.