N2 at Houw Hoek Pass closed due to fatal head collision

CAPE TOWN – Traffic authorities have closed the N2 at Houw Hoek Pass following a fatal head-on collision.

The incident took place during the early hours of this morning.

It's understood some passengers are also being treated for serious injuries.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says the N2 will be closed in both directions until further notice.

“Motorists coming from Cape Town to Hermanus need to take the coastal route from Gordon’s Bay to Claremont or via Villiersdorp to Caledon or vice versa, coming from the Caledon on the N2 to take alternative routes via Villiersdorp to get to Grabouw.”