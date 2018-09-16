Motsoeneng refuses to comment on R1 million Bosasa bailout
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he believes reports that Jacob Zuma had a hand in the alleged Bosasa payment of his legal bill are misleading.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he cannot confirm nor deny reports that Bosasa paid an estimated R1 million towards his legal fees, saying the real question should be whether he or the company made the payment.
The Sunday Times is reporting that former President Jacob Zuma pressured Bosasa boss Gavin Watson into paying legal costs incurred in two court matters pertaining to Motsoeneng's employment at the public broadcaster.
While his lawyer Zola Majavu confirms receiving payment around the same time of the alleged instruction from Watson to foot his legal bill, Motsoeneng says Bosasa should respond to the claims.
“There is an issue between myself and Bosasa that we dealt with, so I won’t be able to get into the details because I believe the relevant company, which is Bosasa in this case, should be able to answer all the questions.”
Motsoeneng says he believes reports that Zuma had a hand in the payment of his legal bill are misleading.
