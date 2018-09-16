Lotto Results: Saturday 15 September 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 15 September are as follows:

Lotto results: 4, 9, 16, 26, 41, 43 Bonus: 14

LottoPlus results: 12, 23, 40, 41, 44, 52 Bonus: 47

LottoPlus2 results: 18, 25, 30, 38, 41, 52 Bonus: 50

For more details visit the National Lottery website.