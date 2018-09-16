IFP says killing of its member may be politically motivated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

IFP says killing of its member may be politically motivated

The party's publicity secretary Zakhele Mazikubo was killed in an ambush last night between Escourt and Colenso after leaving a district meeting.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Fighters (IFP) has confirmed the killing of one of its leaders in the Uthukela District in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party's publicity secretary Zakhele Mazikubo was killed in an ambush last night between Escourt and Colenso after leaving a district meeting.

The party says the killing may have been politically related.

Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says, “We’re quite concerned by the fact that it may be politically motivated and we call on the law enforcement agencies at this point in time to expedite their investigations, including but not limited to this one as spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is spiralling out of control.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA