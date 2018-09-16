IFP says killing of its member may be politically motivated
The party's publicity secretary Zakhele Mazikubo was killed in an ambush last night between Escourt and Colenso after leaving a district meeting.
JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Fighters (IFP) has confirmed the killing of one of its leaders in the Uthukela District in KwaZulu-Natal.
The party says the killing may have been politically related.
Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says, “We’re quite concerned by the fact that it may be politically motivated and we call on the law enforcement agencies at this point in time to expedite their investigations, including but not limited to this one as spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is spiralling out of control.”
