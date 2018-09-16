‘Gauteng’s pride’ – Vosloorus quintuplets doing well

At first, there were three but then a quick routine check during the C-Section delivery revealed 32-year-old Prudence Buthelezi had actually been carrying five babies.

JOHANNESBURG - Doctors who delivered five infants born to one mother in Ekurhuleni earlier this month say the four girls and their baby brother are doing well.

The quintuplets were born prematurely at thirty weeks, but doctors say they are breathing, eating and playing which is encouraging.

Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza visited the quintuplets in Vosloorus earlier on Sunday.

At first, there were three but then a quick routine check during the C-Section delivery revealed 32-year-old Prudence Buthelezi had actually been carrying five babies, and she named them Siyanda, Sibahle, Simesihle, Silindile and Sindisiwe.

All five babies were born weighing over one kilogram each, a healthy weight for premature infants, especially in multiples pregnancy.

Mayathula-Khoza has described the quintuplets as Gauteng’s pride.

She says the birth of the five babies is a momentous occasion to be celebrated, given that this is the first-time quintuplets in South Africa have survived as a group beyond seven days.

Doctor Moeng Pitsoe, who delivered the babies, says: “As routine, we checked if there was not another baby, and there was baby number five. At this point, I began to think what if there is another one.”

MEC Mayathula-Khoza has congratulated the medical team at the Botshelong-Empilweni Hospital for delivering the babies.

“We want to congratulate you on a job well done and out special word of congratulations goes to the parents.”

She says her department has already begun supporting the family, starting with their immediate psychosocial needs.

Moeng says he is confident the babies will be home by the end of October.

#Quintuplets Dr Moeng Pitsoe who delivered the Buthelezi quintuplets at the Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Hospital in Vosloorus on 6 September 2018. MS pic.twitter.com/nbn2pijy55 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2018

#Quintuplets MEC Mayathula-Khoza flanked by hospital management, including Dr Pitsoe (R) who delivered the babies. MS pic.twitter.com/4wp0HdSHO0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2018