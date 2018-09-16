'Extensive talks underway over DA WC premier candidate'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says extensive talks are still underway and Maimane has not reached a final decision yet.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says extensive discussions with party structures are underway after announcing his decision to throw his hat into the ring for the Western Cape premiership.
Maimane was on Sunday morning meant to announce the party's Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections.
However, a statement was released Saturday saying the announcement had been postponed to later this week.
Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says extensive talks are still underway and the DA leader has not reached a final decision yet.
“He’s still considering the matter, but his key consideration is what is best for the DA and what is best for the residence of the Western Cape.”
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Member of Parliament David Maynier are all vying for the post.
Adams yesterday said the announcement of the party's Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections will be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate of mayor for the City of Cape Town.
For now, it's not clear when exactly the announcement will be made.
Popular in Politics
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
-
Demonstrators attempt to disrupt Ramaphosa’s address at Steve Biko Lecture
-
IFP says killing of its member may be politically motivated
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
DA to announce Western Cape mayoral candidate this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.