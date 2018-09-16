'Extensive talks underway over DA WC premier candidate'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says extensive talks are still underway and Maimane has not reached a final decision yet.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says extensive discussions with party structures are underway after announcing his decision to throw his hat into the ring for the Western Cape premiership.

Maimane was on Sunday morning meant to announce the party's Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections.

However, a statement was released Saturday saying the announcement had been postponed to later this week.

“He’s still considering the matter, but his key consideration is what is best for the DA and what is best for the residence of the Western Cape.”

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Member of Parliament David Maynier are all vying for the post.

Adams yesterday said the announcement of the party's Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections will be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate of mayor for the City of Cape Town.

For now, it's not clear when exactly the announcement will be made.