EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned

It's reported that the party is calling for a system change that leaves no exceptions in the land expropriation debate.

FILE: An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member waves the party's flag outside the Israel Embassy in Pretoria during a free Palestine protest. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member waves the party's flag outside the Israel Embassy in Pretoria during a free Palestine protest. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say the vast amounts of land owned by large churches in South Africa should be state owned.

Reports by the Sunday Independent allege that the party is calling for a system change that leaves no exceptions in the land expropriation debate.

Earlier this month, Parliament concluded its public hearings into a possible constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation after spending two months on the road listening to submissions from South Africans in all nine provinces.

EFF spokesperson on land Sam Matiase says even the church should be licensed to work on land on such land.

“Land expropriation without compensation will apply universally in the context of South Africa.”

