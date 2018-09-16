Duchess Meghan's father receives death threats
Thomas Markle, 74, has reportedly been threatened by violent criminal Jose Sandoval, after striking up a friendship with Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Lori Davis, 38.
LONDON - Duchess Meghan's father has been receiving death threats from violent criminal Jose Sandoval, after striking up a friendship with Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Lori Davis, 38.
Thomas Markle, 74, has been estranged from his daughter since her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry in May.
It is alleged that Sandoval said: "I'm going to kill you, you fat f###r".
In a police report filed by Davis, who has an 11-year-old daughter Jocelyn, she alleged: "He spat on my face... he goes to my uncle's house [referring to Markle] and tells him that he is going to kill him because he is constantly hiding me and threatens and insults him."
Markle told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "The first time he threatened me was after I took Lori and Jocelyn for pizza and we were photographed by the paparazzi. I wrote back saying, 'You don't even know me, what's wrong with you? Why would you feel threatened by a 74-year-old man?' He thought something sexual was going on between Lori and me but it's not. Lori isn't my girlfriend.
"She hasn't hustled me for money. I've helped her financially so that she could get to a safe place to live with her daughter. I'm not worried about my own life but I do care about Lori and Jocelyn. I'm hoping the spotlight on me might help save an abused woman."
Sandoval has denied threatening Mr Markle's life, telling the newspaper: "he's lying," but he has admitted hitting Lori, saying: "she deserved it".
