Despite tragic loss of lives, firefighters vow to continue

Joburg Emergency Service Nana Radebe says they will continue putting their lives on line to save those in danger.

A firefighter sits in front of the Bank of Lisbon building where 3 of his colleagues died while trying to extinguish a fire. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A firefighter sits in front of the Bank of Lisbon building where 3 of his colleagues died while trying to extinguish a fire. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg firefighters say they will continue doing their work with dedication despite losing three of their members in a deadly blaze at a government building in the CBD.

Khathutshelo Muedi who died after he and a colleague were trapped on the 23rd floor of the Lisbon Building last week was laid to rest in his hometown of Giyane in Limpopo on Saturday.

His colleague Mduduzi Ndlovu will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal today.

Joburg Emergency Service Nana Radebe says they will continue putting their lives on line to save those in danger.

“A message from the firefighters themselves is that this will not deter them, they will continue to fight these buildings fires. Being a firefighter is not just a job but a calling and they will respond to that calling anytime.”

Simphiwe Moropane, who died when he fell from the building after apparently running out of oxygen, was buried in Daveyton on Friday.

