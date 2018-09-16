Despite tragic loss of lives, firefighters vow to continue
Joburg Emergency Service Nana Radebe says they will continue putting their lives on line to save those in danger.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg firefighters say they will continue doing their work with dedication despite losing three of their members in a deadly blaze at a government building in the CBD.
Khathutshelo Muedi who died after he and a colleague were trapped on the 23rd floor of the Lisbon Building last week was laid to rest in his hometown of Giyane in Limpopo on Saturday.
His colleague Mduduzi Ndlovu will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal today.
“A message from the firefighters themselves is that this will not deter them, they will continue to fight these buildings fires. Being a firefighter is not just a job but a calling and they will respond to that calling anytime.”
Simphiwe Moropane, who died when he fell from the building after apparently running out of oxygen, was buried in Daveyton on Friday.
