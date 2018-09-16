DA to announce Western Cape premier candidate this week

The party on Saturday said it's taken the decision to postpone the announcement to later this week.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will not announce the party's Western Cape Premier candidate for the 2019 elections on Sunday, as planned.

The party on Saturday said it's taken the decision to postpone the announcement to later this week.

The reason for the delay is not yet clear.

Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says, “This is to be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate for the Mayor of the City of Cape Town.”