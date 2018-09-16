DA considers legal options to force Mahlangu to cough up Esidimeni damages
Earlier this year former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke led an arbitration hearing that recommended that R159 million be paid out to the families of the victims.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says its considering legal options to force former MEC of Health Qedani Mahlangu and others implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy to pay for compensation costs directly from their own pockets.
Earlier this year former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke led an arbitration hearing that recommended that R159 million be paid out to the families of the victims who died after at least 143 mentally-ill patients were transported to ill-equipped NGOs.
The DA's Jack Bloom says he's written a letter to Gauteng Premier David Makhura asking that he initiate an Apportionment of Damages Act which will ensure that officials found guilty of wrongdoing are personally liable for payments due to the families of victims in the tragedy.
Bloom says he gave the premier 60 days to reply but Makhura has not met this deadline.
“The DA is looking ta legal options to force the provincial government to make sure that Mahlangu and responsible officials pay from their own pockets for the considerable damages that were awarded to the life Esidimeni victims’ families.”
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Magashule to explain himself to ANC top 6 over Zuma meeting
-
Solidarity says Sasol plant in Sasolburg run illegally
-
Reports: Maimane nominates himself for Western Cape Premier candidacy
-
EFF calls for church lands to be state-owned
-
Police don't suspect political motive in murder of IFP's Mazibuko
-
SABC woes: Chickens are coming home to roost
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.