Bomb squad search car in French capital, no threat found
With its luxury boutiques and terraced cafes, the Champs Elysees is a major draw for tourists and was the site of two attacks on French security forces last year.
PARIS - French police closed off part of the Champs Elysees boulevard in the capital on Sunday as bomb disposal officers used a sniffer dog and robot to investigate a suspicious vehicle, before determining there was no security threat.
A Reuters photographer said police cordoned off the avenue close to the Arc de Triomphe and that onlookers had been kept 150 metres from the scene.
A Paris police spokeswoman said the investigation was complete.
In June 2017, a man rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down the boulevard. Two months earlier that year, a gunman shot dead a policeman on the Champs Elysees in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
The streets of the French capital were closed to traffic from 11:00 (0900 GMT) on Sunday for a no-car day in the city.
