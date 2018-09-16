Popular Topics
BMW to recall more than 139,000 of its 3-series cars in China

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd and BMW China Automotive Trading will check the vehicles and replace the defect in the air-conditioning system free of charge.

Picture: Twitter/@BMW.
Picture: Twitter/@BMW.
3 hours ago

BEIJING - German automaker BMW will recall more than 139,000 of its 3-series cars in China from 9 November because of a defect in the air-conditioning system, the market regulator said.

The recall covers 89,309 vehicles produced in China between May 2005 and July 2011, and 50,143 imported vehicles manufactured between January 2005 and July 2011, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, a joint venture based in northeast China, and BMW China Automotive Trading will check the vehicles and replace the defective parts free of charge.

