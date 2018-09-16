At least 9 killed in Burkina Faso twin attacks

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

At least 9 killed in Burkina Faso twin attacks

An unnamed security source told AFP that one of the attacks had targeted the home of a Islamic religious leader and other Muslims.

FILE: Army forces drive near Hotel Splendid where the attackers remain with sporadic gunfire continuing in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on January 15, 2016. Attackers have killed "several people" at a restaurant opposite a four-star hotel where the assailants are holed up, a restaurant staff member told AFP.
FILE: Army forces drive near Hotel Splendid where the attackers remain with sporadic gunfire continuing in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on January 15, 2016. Attackers have killed "several people" at a restaurant opposite a four-star hotel where the assailants are holed up, a restaurant staff member told AFP.
3 hours ago

OUAGADOUGOU – At least nine civilians have been killed in twin attacks in eastern Burkina Faso, a poor West African country where jihadists have been gaining ground in recent months, local authorities said Saturday.

"Two terror attacks were carried out in the villages of Diabiga and Kompienbiga" overnight Friday in eastern Kompienga province, the regional governor said in an earlier statement.

An unnamed security source told AFP that one of the attacks had targeted the home of a Islamic religious leader and other Muslims.

"Five people including the leader were killed," he said, adding that three others were injured on the attack on the house which is next to a mosque.

One of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

Meanwhile, "three people belonging to the same family were killed and another two injured by suspected jihadists on mopeds," according to another security source.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has battled increased Islamist violence of the sort that plagues neighbouring Mali and Niger, and experts say the recent surge is likely the result of pressure on jihadist insurgents there.

The capital Ouagadougou has been hit by three attacks over the past two years leaving a total of 60 people dead.

Last week Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore promised new security measures "to eradicate the scourge of terrorism".

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA