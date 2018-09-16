At least 9 killed in Burkina Faso twin attacks
An unnamed security source told AFP that one of the attacks had targeted the home of a Islamic religious leader and other Muslims.
OUAGADOUGOU – At least nine civilians have been killed in twin attacks in eastern Burkina Faso, a poor West African country where jihadists have been gaining ground in recent months, local authorities said Saturday.
"Two terror attacks were carried out in the villages of Diabiga and Kompienbiga" overnight Friday in eastern Kompienga province, the regional governor said in an earlier statement.
An unnamed security source told AFP that one of the attacks had targeted the home of a Islamic religious leader and other Muslims.
"Five people including the leader were killed," he said, adding that three others were injured on the attack on the house which is next to a mosque.
One of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.
Meanwhile, "three people belonging to the same family were killed and another two injured by suspected jihadists on mopeds," according to another security source.
Since 2015, Burkina Faso has battled increased Islamist violence of the sort that plagues neighbouring Mali and Niger, and experts say the recent surge is likely the result of pressure on jihadist insurgents there.
The capital Ouagadougou has been hit by three attacks over the past two years leaving a total of 60 people dead.
Last week Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore promised new security measures "to eradicate the scourge of terrorism".
Popular in Africa
-
Grace Mugabe’s sister arrested for fraud
-
Israel and Egypt's enduring 'cold peace'
-
South Sudan's main rebel group accuses government of violating ceasefire
-
Gender bias: How cancer deaths differ according to gender
-
Rwanda to immediately free jailed opposition figure
-
US sanctions to remain until Zimbabwe demonstrates reforms - official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.