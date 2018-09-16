Popular Topics
948 suspects arrested in Limpopo during intelligence-driven joint operation

The operations on Saturday were conducted through road blocks, stop and searches, tracing of wanted suspects and raiding of unlicensed businesses.

A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police have arrested 948 suspects during an intelligence-driven joint operation to stabilise and normalise the situation in crime affected areas.

The operations on Saturday were conducted through road blocks, stop and searches, tracing of wanted suspects and raiding of unlicensed businesses.

Police recovered fire arms, ammunition, motor vehicles, cell phones, laptops, drugs including cows and goats.

The polices Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The police in Limpopo have arrested 948 suspects during a simultaneous intelligence-driven joint operation.

“The suspects age between 19 and 57 were all arrested for various offences, ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, illegal immigrant and armed robbery.”

