2 suspects arrested after robbery at The Buzz Shopping Centre

Police say they managed to arrest two of robbers while the other suspects are still at large.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have been alerted to a robbery by a group of unidentified men at The Buzz Shopping Centre in Douglasdale earlier on Sunday.

It’s understood the robbers entered the shop and pointed employees with firearms.

They then stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

The police's Kay Makhubela says authorities managed to arrest two of robbers while the other suspects are still at large.

“Police did chase the suspect and two of the suspects were arrested. Those arrested will be charged with business robbery and our investigations continue.”