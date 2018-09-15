Zimbabwe death toll from cholera has now risen to 28 - report

State media says the three Bulawayo patients suspected to have cholera have been placed under quarantine.

ZIMBABWE - Reports from Zimbabwe say the death toll from cholera has now risen to 28.

Meanwhile, the authorities are reporting three cases of the disease in the second city of Bulawayo.

If confirmed, Bulawayo will be the seventh province to be affected by this cholera outbreak, which began in Harare early this month.

The capital's western Glen View suburb remains the worst-affected, with around 28 deaths and nearly 4,000 infections reported.

Meanwhile, the health ministry says it's badly short-staffed.

Health Secretary Gerald Gwinji has requested for hundreds of vacancies to be filled, including those for health and laboratory technicians, to deal with the outbreak.

At the same time, The city of Harare has told vendors to leave the streets of the CBD on Saturday as it moves to curb the spread of cholera.

The authorities say vendors must move to designated trading sites where there are ablutions available.

The City of Harare says its asking vendors to voluntarily move off the streets in the interests of public health.

Hundreds of street traders operate in central Harare where there are no public toilets.

That’s a concern to the authorities, who are battling to contain an outbreak of cholera in Harare’s western suburbs.

The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation says vendors aren’t to blame for cholera or typhoid.

The lobby group says evicting vendors isn’t the solution, and it’s called on street traders to wear white today, to show support for a peaceful solution to the cholera crisis.

