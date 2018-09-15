Western Province thrash Lions in entertaining Currie Cup clash

The North/South derby saw two of the competition's unbeaten sides come up against each other in a mouth-watering clash at Ellis Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Province beat the Golden Lions 65-36 in a high scoring Currie Cup match at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten run in the competition.

The Lions have been in scintillating form this season with three wins from three which sees them lay second on the Currie Cup log behind the Bulls while Province have been in devastating form themselves with two wins from as many games.

Province though had other ideas as they completely blew the home side out of the water in the first half with some skilful and efficient rugby. With barely a minute on the clock, Province struck first blood with a try through Springbok Dillyn Leyds who benefited from a brilliant break down in the middle from South African under 20 eighth-man Juarno Augustus. SP Marais added the extras before he was on the kicking tee again to stretch their lead through a penalty kick.

The Lions hit back almost immediately when Lionel Mapoe, who could well see himself back in the Springbok frame in the coming weeks due to injuries sustained to Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende in the Boks' mammoth win over the Allblacks in Wellington, cut through the middle before Shaun Reynolds burrowed his way over the line. Reynolds added a penalty to narrow the game to three points at 13-10 but those proved to be the Lions final points of the first half as a flurry of Province tries ensued.

Leyds scored his second of the afternoon before Sergeal Petersen, Marais and Josh Stander all crossed the whitewash to give Province a commanding 39-10 lead at the break.

The second half was as frenetic as the first as tries simply didn't dry up for either side. The Lions were awarded a penalty try for collapsing the maul and they were also reduced to 14 men as flanker Ernst van Rhyn was sent to the bin.

Province hit back a minute later, Augustus barging his way over the line to push the score into the 40's. Big lock JD Schickerling add another for Province, but replacement hooker Pieter Jansen and Hacjivah Dayimani scored to bring the scores closer. Western Province score two more tries to bury the game and condemn the Lions to their first Currie Cup defeat of the season.