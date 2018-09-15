Strike looming as Nehawu accuses Sassa of undermining Labour Relations Act
The union's Khaya Xaba says they have planned a national strike next month to demand the biometric enrolment of grant beneficiaries to be suspended.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Nehawu has accused Sassa of undermining the Labour Relations Act.
The union says Sassa continues to disregard processes of including the biometric enrolment as part of key employment areas for employees.
“We’ve tried to resolve issues, but Sassa remains intransigent. So we are in the process of mobilising members to begin with the strike on 10 October 2018."
