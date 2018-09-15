Staff at NW school traumatised after teacher killed by pupil
A 17-year-old was arrested after he had stabbed his teacher Gadimang Mokolobate to death on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Sadtu says staff at a North West school where a teacher was stabbed to death allegedly by a pupil are traumatised and fear for their safety.
It’s believed the two had an altercation over a queue for food the previous day.
The union's George Themba says teachers are receiving counselling .
“Panic will just kick in to the teachers, we have spoken to our members. We’ll allow the law enforcement agencies to take its course so that they are able to deal with the situation.”
Meanwhile, in Eldorado Park in the South of Joburg a 15-year-old boy is facing charges for pointing a firearm at a teacher on Wednesday.
