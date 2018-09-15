Sanef slams govt’s reluctance to financially rescue SABC
The broadcaster says the current ratio of revenue to wage bill is unsustainable given its dismal financial situation.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has questioned government's reluctance to support the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) which has announced a restructuring plan to address the dire state of its finances that many fear will result in job cuts.
The broadcaster says the current ratio of revenue to wage bill is unsustainable given its dismal financial situation.
On Friday, unions hit out at the broadcaster for considering the implementation of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act which deals with layoffs.
Sanef's Kate Skinner said: “Other parastatals have been supported and allowed to get funding but for some reason, it seems government is not prepared to support the SABC.”
The forum says it’s in discussion with editors, including those from the SABC, to discuss possible retrenchments.
Skinner says such developments harm the media industry.
“Any talk of retrenchment is certainly problematic for our industry because there’ve been a lot of retrenchments, meaning the shrinking of the industry.”
While the broadcaster and unions continue to negotiate, Bemawu says it believes other cost-cutting measures can be explored.
At the same time, the broadcaster's reacted to comments African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule reportedly made, in which he stated the party would not allow the Section 189 process.
In a statement, the broadcaster reminds Magashule that the board has exclusive powers to control affairs of the corporation, including business operations and labour relations.
Popular in Business
-
'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism
-
Telkom offers workers early retirement packages
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
#RandReport: Rand enjoys strong week as Moody’s turns more upbeat
-
DA opens case against ANC officials in security company scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.