SAA says flights from Hong Kong to Joburg will remain cancelled until Monday
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says it's flights from Hong Kong to Johannesburg will remain cancelled until Monday.
The national carrier says this is due to bad weather conditions caused by a typhoon.
SAA says it will continue working closely with whether officials in Hong Kong and will communicate with its customers on any developments.
“The decision was taken in the best interests of our customers as well as our crew; we trust that our passengers will appreciate the decision we have taken in this regard. And as soon as the weather situation improves we will reinstate the flights after we have revised our schedule."
(Refilwe Thobega)
