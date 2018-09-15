Police search for girl (4) after KZN hijacking

Police say the girl's father was forced out of the car and the men sped off with his daughter still inside.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are frantically searching for a four-year-old girl who was taken by four men in a hijacking in KwaZulu-Natal.

The armed group cornered the girl's father while he was driving his VW Golf in New Germany on Saturday morning.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said: “Right now the police are still looking for the child and there’s a case of kidnapping and hijacking being investigated.”