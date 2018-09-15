Police search for girl (4) after KZN hijacking

Sanef slams govt’s reluctance to financially rescue SABC
Police say the girl's father was forced out of the car and the men sped off with his daughter still inside.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are frantically searching for a four-year-old girl who was taken by four men in a hijacking in KwaZulu-Natal.
The armed group cornered the girl's father while he was driving his VW Golf in New Germany on Saturday morning.
Police say he was forced out of the car and the men sped off with his daughter still inside.
The police's Thembeka Mbele said: “Right now the police are still looking for the child and there’s a case of kidnapping and hijacking being investigated.”
