Police probe Hermanus elderly’s murder

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 95-year-old woman in the Overberg town of Hermanus.

The victim's body was found in her flat in a security complex this week.

It's been reported the elderly woman was tied up and her body was found in her bathroom.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Hermanus police are investigating a case of murder after the body of an elderly woman was found in her house just after 5 pm. According to the information, police were alerted by the security guard who found the victim.”