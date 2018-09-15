Police probe Hermanus elderly’s murder

Committee orders probe into SAPS security at Parly
It's been reported the elderly woman was tied up and her body was found in her bathroom.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 95-year-old woman in the Overberg town of Hermanus.
The victim's body was found in her flat in a security complex this week.
It's been reported the elderly woman was tied up and her body was found in her bathroom.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Hermanus police are investigating a case of murder after the body of an elderly woman was found in her house just after 5 pm. According to the information, police were alerted by the security guard who found the victim.”
