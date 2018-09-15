Msimanga has 'far more detailed' investigations at all Tshwane buildings
This comes as the safety of buildings is in the spotlight after the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg failed to comply with safety regulations before it caught fire resulting in three firefighters losing their lives.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says although there are regular safety checks at government buildings in the capital, Mayor Solly Msimanga has “far more detailed" investigations at all its buildings.
The City of Joburg is now refurbishing almost nine buildings for not complying with the minimum safety regulations.
Spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said: “With the working manusha of a government this size sometimes things do get missed, as they do with electricity, as they do with do with water. So it is important that we apply our minds to this and satisfy ourselves as the workers of the city that our buildings are indeed correct."
