Lesufi hopes Rex's guilty verdict will send strong message to child offenders

On Friday the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge convicted Rex on 144 counts of sexual assault. The 22-year-old has also been found guilty of 12 counts of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes a guilty verdict handed down to former Parktown Boys assistant water polo coach Collan Rex will send a strong message to other child offenders.

He was acquitted of other charges against him including attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming and exposing minors to pornography.

Lesufi says his department is working to ensure that the abuse doesn’t happen again at the school.

“The majority of issues happened during school activities and in the absence of a person to monitor that we have a problem. So, we are reviewing those issues to say when there is a school trip before a trip is approved, there is a kind of personnel that we want to see that they are a part of that trip before it takes place.

