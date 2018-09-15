Lesufi hopes Rex's guilty verdict will send strong message to child offenders
On Friday the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge convicted Rex on 144 counts of sexual assault. The 22-year-old has also been found guilty of 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes a guilty verdict handed down to former Parktown Boys assistant water polo coach Collan Rex will send a strong message to other child offenders.
On Friday the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge convicted Rex on 144 counts of sexual assault.
The 22-year-old has also been found guilty of 12 counts of common assault.
He was acquitted of other charges against him including attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming and exposing minors to pornography.
Lesufi says his department is working to ensure that the abuse doesn’t happen again at the school.
“The majority of issues happened during school activities and in the absence of a person to monitor that we have a problem. So, we are reviewing those issues to say when there is a school trip before a trip is approved, there is a kind of personnel that we want to see that they are a part of that trip before it takes place.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
More in Local
-
EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death
-
Bemawu still negotiating terms of restructuring at SABC
-
'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'
-
'Land reform only way gap can be bridged between the rich and poor
-
2 Joburg firefighters to be laid to rest this weekend
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.