'Land reform only way gap can be bridged between the rich and poor
President Cyril Ramaphosa was giving an address at the 19th Steve Biko Lecture at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Friday night.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated government's position on land redistribution to right the wrongs of the past.
He was giving an address at the 19th Steve Biko Lecture at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Friday night.
Ramaphosa has called on South Africa to rally together in order to make this possible.
He says this is the only way the gap can be bridged between the rich and poor.
“And this is the moment that this country should come together and whether we are talking about land or opportunity, this is the moment that calls for people to act in solidarity.”
Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to overcome their differences and come together to take the country forward.
Friday marked 41 years since Biko, the father of the black consciousness movement and anti-apartheid struggle hero, was murdered by apartheid police while in custody.
Ramaphosa says the only way the country can honour Biko is to unite across racial lines.
“It is this humanity that we must find and it is this moral compass that we must find if we are indeed to accede to the level to the level that Steve Biko wanted us to accede to.)
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
<span style="font-size:12.0pt;font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"">
More in Local
-
EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death
-
Bemawu still negotiating terms of restructuring at SABC
-
'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'
-
Lesufi hopes Rex's guilty verdict will send strong message to child offenders
-
2 Joburg firefighters to be laid to rest this weekend
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.