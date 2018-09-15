'Land reform only way gap can be bridged between the rich and poor

President Cyril Ramaphosa was giving an address at the 19th Steve Biko Lecture at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated government's position on land redistribution to right the wrongs of the past.

He was giving an address at the 19th Steve Biko Lecture at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Friday night.

Ramaphosa has called on South Africa to rally together in order to make this possible.

He says this is the only way the gap can be bridged between the rich and poor.

“And this is the moment that this country should come together and whether we are talking about land or opportunity, this is the moment that calls for people to act in solidarity.”

Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to overcome their differences and come together to take the country forward.

Friday marked 41 years since Biko, the father of the black consciousness movement and anti-apartheid struggle hero, was murdered by apartheid police while in custody.

Ramaphosa says the only way the country can honour Biko is to unite across racial lines.

“It is this humanity that we must find and it is this moral compass that we must find if we are indeed to accede to the level to the level that Steve Biko wanted us to accede to.)

