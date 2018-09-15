Khehla Sitole: Police should be informed of population growth

These were among the submissions at the close of an anti-crime summit held in Boksburg on Friday.

BOKSBURG - Land use rights and development planning are among the key issues to be considered when putting together a safety and security plan.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says police should be informed by the relevant bodies of population growth in their policing precincts.

“They must have a central coordination mechanism that has that because if the population outgrows the police station capacity then people will begin to be killed, crime will go up.

The Cooperative Governance Department's Stefanie Chetty says municipalities need to consider the greater costs of certain types of land use.

“Taverns, etc., around schools, we need to consider that. It’s not about the municipality making money on development application and you need to look at the land use and the future impact of the spacial development frame within the municipal areas.”

The outcome of the summit forms part of the strategy to implement the white paper on safety and security.

