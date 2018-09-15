Grace Mugabe’s sister arrested for fraud
Shuvai Gumbochuma was offered state land in 2014 to develop for housing but she allegedly resold the land to another developer, pocketing the difference of $1.6 million.
HARARE - Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe's sister has been arrested on fraud charges for allegedly reselling state-allocated land for a massive profit four years ago.
According to the state-run Herald newspaper Shuvai Gumbochuma, who is eight years older than 53-year-old Mugabe, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday.
Gumbochuma was offered state land in 2014 to develop for housing. But she allegedly resold the land to another developer, pocketing the difference of $1.6 million.
She was granted $500 bail by Harare Magistrate Elisha Singano.
According to state media, she’s been ordered to report twice a week to police.
This is the second high-profile arrest this week.
On Thursday former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa was Handcuffed on charges of criminal abuse of office.
There’s speculation his arrest is the start of a clamp-down by a new anti-corruption unit in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe death toll from cholera has now risen to 28 - report
-
US sanctions to remain until Zimbabwe demonstrates reforms - official
-
South Sudan's main rebel group accuses government of violating ceasefire
-
Gender bias: How cancer deaths differ according to gender
-
Rwanda to immediately free jailed opposition figure
-
Nigerian Finance Minister Adeosun resigns over forgery claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.