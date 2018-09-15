Grace Mugabe’s sister arrested for fraud

Shuvai Gumbochuma was offered state land in 2014 to develop for housing but she allegedly resold the land to another developer, pocketing the difference of $1.6 million.

HARARE - Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe's sister has been arrested on fraud charges for allegedly reselling state-allocated land for a massive profit four years ago.

According to the state-run Herald newspaper Shuvai Gumbochuma, who is eight years older than 53-year-old Mugabe, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was granted $500 bail by Harare Magistrate Elisha Singano.



According to state media, she’s been ordered to report twice a week to police.

This is the second high-profile arrest this week.

On Thursday former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa was Handcuffed on charges of criminal abuse of office.

There’s speculation his arrest is the start of a clamp-down by a new anti-corruption unit in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.