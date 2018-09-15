'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'

Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking at the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) summit in Centurion on Friday.

CENTURION - Deputy President David Mabuza says government has heard the cries of South Africans calling for an urgent response to economic challenges.

Mabuza says government is aware that South Africans are struggling economically.

“South African are standing facing us as Nedlac social partners to bring efforts to answer and respond to these challenges.”

He has called on labour and business leaders to help Treasury in developing a plan.

“We all need to assist national treasury in the development of appropriate stimulus measures to cushion the poor and restart the economy.”

Mabuza says the current economic climate, including the slide into technical recession, is not a crisis but a mere challenge that will be overcome.

Mabuza says government is moving faster to finalise a plan to respond to the challenges facing the economy.

He says government is treating the current challenges with the urgency it deserves.

“We’ll be identifying spacial economic sectors for specific interventions instead on focusing only on industrialisation and large-scale corporate. We’ll be leveraging the potential of small business and macro enterprise and sharing the integration into global value chains.”

