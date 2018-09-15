Four nabbed in Fourways following robbery

Johannesburg police were given the description of an Audi A3 which was allegedly involved in the theft of jewellery.

JOHANNESBURG - A police tip-off has led to the arrest of four suspects in Fourways on Saturday afternoon following a robbery on the East Rand earlier in the day.

Officers tracked the vehicle to Montecasino where they pounced on the suspects.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubela says the officers managed to restrain the men without firing any shots.

He says all four suspects were armed.

“The police followed the information of the vehicle which was allegedly involved in a robbery in Germiston. The police searched them and found unlicensed firearms.”