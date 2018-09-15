Popular Topics
Go

Florence plows inland, leaving 5 dead, states flooded

The dead included a mother and baby who were killed when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

A man wades through rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on 14 September 2018. In the port city of Wilmington, residents awoke to the sound of power transformers blowing up, plunging homes into darkness as Hurricane Florence's howling winds whipped through the streets sending metal signs, water and debris flying. Picture: AFP
A man wades through rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on 14 September 2018. In the port city of Wilmington, residents awoke to the sound of power transformers blowing up, plunging homes into darkness as Hurricane Florence's howling winds whipped through the streets sending metal signs, water and debris flying. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

WILMINGTON, NC - Florence plowed into the Carolinas and lumbered slowly inland on Friday, knocking down trees, gorging rivers, dumping sheets of rain and leaving five people dead before it was downgraded to a tropical storm still capable of wreaking havoc.

Though Florence’s shrieking winds diminished from hurricane force as it came ashore, forecasters said the sheer size of the 350-mile-wide storm and its painfully slow progress across North and South Carolina in the coming days could leave much of the region under water.

The dead included a mother and baby who were killed when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The child’s injured father was taken to a hospital. In the state’s Pender County, a woman died of a heart attack; paramedics trying to reach her were blocked by debris.

