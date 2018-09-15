Firefighter killed during Joburg building blaze laid to rest
Khathutshelo Muedi died along with two colleagues while trying to extinguish the fire on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the firefighters who died while battling a blaze at Johannesburg’s Lisbon Bank building has been laid to rest in his hometown of Venda in Limpopo.
Johannesburg emergency service’s Nana Radebe says hundreds from Muedi's village residents came out on Saturday to pay their final respects.
“A very emotional and sad day indeed for the family and colleagues who had to bid him farewell. He had a full brigade funeral and both the chief and MMC for public safety were there.”
Muedi's fallen colleague Simphiwe Moropane was buried in Daveyton on Friday while the third firefighter Mduduzi Ndlovu will be laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
GALLERY: JHB firefighters bid farewell to 3 fallen colleagues
