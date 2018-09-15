Mossel Bay farmworker handed 22 years for murdering his employer
Johannes Bangiso has also been sentenced on charges of housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances in the circuit court of the high court sitting in Mossel Bay.
CAPE TOWN A farmworker has been sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for murdering his employer.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Bangiso worked at the Zout van de Aarde farm in Albertinia.
In october last year, he broke into Sharon Bester's house, strangled her and stole her belongings. Her body was discovered in her bedroom by another farmworker.
Bester's car was later found stranded without diesel.
The prosecution successfully argued that Bangiso intended to steal his employer's vehicle, but was caught in the act.
