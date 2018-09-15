Erasmus celebrating ‘best day of his coaching career’ after beating All Blacks
The Springboks scored one of the most remarkable wins in their history earlier on Saturday when they beat the All Blacks 36-34 at the Westpac Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok Coach Rassie Erasmus has described Saturday's win in Wellington as “the best day of his coaching career”.
The Springboks scored one of the most remarkable wins in their history earlier on Saturday when they beat the All Blacks 36-34 at the Westpac Stadium.
Erasmus says Saturday's game goes down as one of the most memorable of his career.
“We were very close to losing three games in a row and that puts a lot of pressure on the team. But now to come here and see that we could’ve lost this game, we’re not foolish, we know this game could’ve gone totally against us in the last few seconds. We got lucky but we’re very relieved and proud to beat New Zealand in New Zealand.”
His All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen has congratulated the Boks.
“They came out with a plan and the plan was to put pressure on us and they did that. We can say all we like but it’s not going to change the results.”
At the same time, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he tried not to concentrate on the magnitude of the clash with the All Blacks and instead shifted the focus to teamwork.
Not only was it their first win in New Zealand in about nine years, but it’s a win that comes at a time when the Boks have fallen to seventh in the world.
Kolisi says he's proud of his side for keeping it together.
“I didn’t think about it for me individually as to how big of a thing it would be [to win], the main thing was to make sure that I’m on task with what the team needs and that’s what we did today. I think that’s what I take pride in more than anything, out of everything else is the fact that we backed each other.”
All Blacks captain Kieran Read says his side could have made better decisions when it came to kicking.
“It’s just a field thing… A trial was obviously needed, and three points weren’t going to help our side. I thought we were in a position to score a try but in hindsight, it’s an opportunity to look back on and do something different [next time].”
South Africans have been celebrating the win around the country.
And we brag and we brag because we are so damn proud yo! Yes!!!🔥🔥🔥🏆🏉✨🌈💯❤️— kamvelihle 🌻🚀🎈 (@ziyandamlotana) September 15, 2018
Unbelievable 😂😂😂😂, well done bokke pic.twitter.com/u0HrtELxID— Lwandz08 💎 (@lwandz08) September 15, 2018
Now that image says all about team work. Well done Bokke. @Springboks #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/6ltVOpAPAD— Studio Catwalk (@StudioCatwalkSA) September 15, 2018
A job very well done by our Springboks for the fierce fight and victory against the tough All Blacks. The determination you demonstrated today, away from home, is beyond fulfilling. Our team showed true character from start to finish. Continue to fly the flag, you make us proud. pic.twitter.com/5LKH0g7FAj— President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 15, 2018
Congratulations to the @Springboks— Dishsat Electronics (@DishsatE) September 15, 2018
The South African national Rugby team pulled off a Historic Victory against the @AllBlacks of New Zealand.
Dishsat Electronics joins the millions in saying Well Done to Captain Siya Kolisi and the Coach of our national team. #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/UOuWkUybdO
